Grand Rapids names finalists for city attorney, public forum set for March 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has announced three finalists in its search for a new City Attorney, the chief legal officer who advises city leadership and oversees legal affairs.

The candidates — Matthew Cross, Sarah Hartman, and Philip Strom — will advance to the next stage of the city’s public selection process. The city shared short bios on each candidate in a Tuesday news release.

City of Grand Rapids

Matthew Cross

"Matthew Cross is a southwest Michigan native and municipal law attorney with more than a decade of experience representing cities, counties and public agencies. A partner at Cummings, McClorey, Davis & Acho, P.L.C., he advises local governments on charter review, employment and constitutional law, the Open Meetings Act, the Freedom of Information Act, contracts and zoning. He currently serves as general counsel to multiple municipalities and public entities and has extensive litigation experience in state and federal courts. Cross has a strong record of public service through local fire service and legal and nonprofit board roles. He is a graduate of Ferris State University and Wayne State University Law School and has been recognized by Michigan Lawyers Weekly and Michigan Super Lawyers for his work in municipal law."

City of Grand Rapids

Sarah Hartman

"Sarah Hartman has been a Michigan attorney since 2008 and has served the City of Grand Rapids since 2020. She is currently the City’s director of legal affairs for the Civil Litigation Division, where she manages all litigation involving the City and oversees in‑house and outside counsel. Hartman previously served as assistant city attorney III and has advised City leaders on a broad range of municipal, employment and civil rights matters. Her background includes private practice in civil litigation, labor and employment law and municipal law. A longtime West Michigan resident, she brings extensive experience in government‑specific legal issues, including FOIA, the Open Meetings Act and collective bargaining. She also serves on the State Bar’s Character and Fitness Committee."

City of Grand Rapids

Philip Strom

"Philip Strom is the interim city attorney for Grand Rapids, where he leads the Department of Law and provides comprehensive legal and policy guidance to the City Commission and executive leadership. Previously, he served six years as deputy city attorney, overseeing three legal divisions, coordinating FOIA, and managing major initiatives involving litigation, labor relations, citywide policy and emergency operations. Strom’s career includes executive leadership roles as county administrator and chief financial officer for Delta County, as well as service as the elected prosecuting attorney. He is active in professional and community organizations, including serving as president‑elect of the Grand Rapids Bar Association. Strom lives in Eastown with his family."

Public Engagement Opportunities

Neighbors will have several chances to participate in the selection process:



Public Forum: Monday, March 30, 6-8 p.m., Commission Chambers at City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW. Hosted by Greg Nelson of Mosaic Public Partners, the forum will follow a town hall format with questions sourced from the public.

Submit questions: Neighbors can submit topics and questions through an online questionnaire, available now through Monday, March 23 at this SurveyMonkey link.

City Commission interviews: Tuesday, March 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Public Deliberation Session: Wednesday, April 1, 9-11 a.m.

All meetings, including the forum, interviews, and deliberations, will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 26 and streamed live on the City's Facebook and YouTube pages.

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