Grand Rapids moves forward with DEI initiatives as feds roll back programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The president's push to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the federal level is changing the landscape at the federal level.

Meanwhile, one West Michigan city is staying on the course.

On Tuesday, the city laid out its legislative priorities for 2025, including promoting DEI initiatives.

“What this legislative agenda says is we want to work with state and federal officials to ensure that good policy is passed that will help our community,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “In order to maintain its growth trajectory, it's going to have to be a welcoming city for all residents.”

Census data estimate that Michigan’s second-largest city has a population of 196,000. Federal data shows that white residents make up the majority, at 61%. The Black community accounts for approximately 18%, while the Hispanic or Latino community represents a little more than 16%. The city commission reflects this diverse population.

“Equity is not a cherry on top of the work that we're doing. We want to make sure that everyone has equal access to opportunity here in Grand Rapids,” City Commissioner Melinda Ysasi said.

Grand Rapids leaders plan to encourage, support and advocate for legislation that promotes equity, diversity and inclusion. That includes protecting the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and ensuring the city's hiring practices foster a diverse workforce.

“This is no different from what we've done in the past to make sure that we have legislation and resources that will help all of our community,” Washington said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his administration are working to roll back DEI initiatives. Last month, he signed several executive orders. One of these is the end of DEI considerations when hiring at the federal level and awarding federal contracts.

"Our country is going to be based on merit again. Can you believe it?" Trump said.

FOX 17 asked Washington if he was concerned about how these different approaches to DEI may affect any future city funding from the feds.

“I worry about anything that would risk the health, safety and prosperity of this city. So, Grand Rapids is good for Michigan. Michigan is good for the United States. So I hope that whatever happens at a policy level, at the federal [level], state level, will be something that will not hurt our cities,” Washington said.

Other legislative priorities for the city include renewable energy, housing, economic development, and state and federal investment priorities.

