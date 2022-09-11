Grand Rapids man hits the pavement, honoring the lives lost on 9/11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As many 9/11 commemorations took place across the area today, a Grand Rapids man gave his own tribute, hitting the pavement in remembrance of this day.

“Today means a lot to me because I'm a proud American, and I know 9/11 is a huge part of America's history,” said Zach Baker.

The 24-year-old has been running his whole life, even participating in the Amway Riverbank Run. But Sunday's run was different.

The tragic events that happened 21 years ago stuck with Zach, even though he was just three years old when the terrorist attacks happened.

“Really sad thoughts because I couldn't imagine going through what the families of the innocent men and women went through that day,” said Baker.

He ran seven miles Sunday morning, holding the American flag. But he didn't stop there.

Zach ran up and down the stairs on Division Street. He completed two sets, one nine times, and then another eleven times. Honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001.

"The hardest part was the emotion I was going through while I was running,” said Baker. “I've always been a runner, and running with the flag has always meant a lot to me.”

Although this was his personal tribute to first responders and families of those who didn’t survive that day, it’s also his way of spreading something he thinks the world needs more of.

"I just want everyone to know why I'm doing this and to spread positivity for this day,” said Baker, “and moving forward, it's all about positivity and love… that's what this world needs.”

This was Zach's second year running to honor those who died on 9/11. He plans to continue his tribute next year as well.

