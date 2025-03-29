Grand Rapids man dies after 1-car rollover crash in Polkton Township

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a one-car crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-96 in Polkton Township.

Around 1 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash and found that a black Cadillac Escalade had left the roadway, rolling several times. Its driver, a 43-year-old Grand Rapids man, had been thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact them.

