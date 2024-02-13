Man credited with inventing the Pop Tart passes away at 96

(WXMI) — William Post, the man credited with inventing the Pop Tart, has passed away. He was 96 years old.

Bill passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, according to MKD Funeral Home.

Raised in southern Grand Rapids, Bill served as the plant manager at Hekman Biscuit Company — which would later be renamed to the Keebler Company — at 41 years old, his obituary reads.

While often credited with the Pop Tart’s creation, Bill reportedly stated he put together the team that would make the dream of creating a shelf-stable pastry a reality.

MKD says Bill later became the company’s senior vice president in 1967 before retiring at 56 in Glen Arbor.

