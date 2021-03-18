Menu

Grand Rapids man charged in connection to string of West Michigan burglaries

Posted at 5:35 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 17:35:51-04

(WXMI) — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 19-year-old Ziquadreon White with multiple counts relating to a string of burglaries in West Michigan, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told White was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, one count of larceny under $200, and one count of attempted breaking and entering.

Police say the Grand Rapids man was arraigned today at 63rd District Court, adding that his bond was set at $15,000.

White is facing multiple charges related to breaking and entering, resisting arrest, larceny, theft and destruction of property.

