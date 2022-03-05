Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo hosting voting rights marches to commemorate Bloody Sunday

MICHIGAN — Two cities in West Michigan will host a voting rights march & rally to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Bloody Sunday was known as a day of peaceful protest for voting rights. It turned out to be a day of tragedy as a number of people were either killed or injured will trying to cross the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

The NAACP Grand Rapids chapter will host a March for Voting rights at the Blue Bridge in Downtown Grand Rapids at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

A march & rally will also take place in Kalamazoo. It will begin at the intersection of Riverview Drive & Paterson Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and end at the Douglas Community Association Building.

There will also be a voting rights rally and a press conference. The march & rally will be hosted by the Galilee Baptist Church located in Kalamazoo. Organizers say that local & regional clergy members along with civic & community leaders will be attending the event and will urge representatives to pass voting laws that have hit a stalemate in congress.

