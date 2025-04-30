Grand Rapids groups establish 'sanctuary space' for immigrant community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit, Linc Up, is partnering with Movimiento Cosechain Grand Rapids, along with GR Rapid Response to ICE, to provide immigrants with a place to feel safe. They're calling it a 'sanctuary space.'

“We’re standing up as a community as a response to the failures of our federal and local state policies that aren't protecting our immigrant communities right now,” said Linc Up Communications Manager, Kay Bianchi. "We're basically just making it clear to the community that we have always served, that we stand with them, that we understand that they deserve safety and dignity, just like the rest of us."

This sanctuary space looks to continue providing housing and workforce development resources to the immigrant community, and, according to Bianchi, commit to never work with ICE regarding deportations and raids.

"A sanctuary space is just a declaration stating that we value people over systems, and that's what we're going to continue to do," Bianchi said.

Beyond resources, this partnership will also offer the immigrant community access to private rooms if they feel threatened in their neighborhoods.

"We're not criminals. We are just like another neighbor," said Geme Lowe, Community Organizer for Movimiento Cosecha. "So if ICE is around and they want to enter the private area without a search warrant signed by a judge, they won't be able to, because this is their right."

Lowe adds that the sanctuary space is meant to show this community that they are loved, wanted, and uplifted.

"The important part is that we announce it publicly, so that people understand that this is a right, and they're exercising their right, and immigrants will be safe, and will be feeling safe to come here and get the services," Lowe said.

Movimiento Cosecha’s Action Week begins Thursday, consisting of direct action, boycotts and strikes to show support for the immigrant community.

