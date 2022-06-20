Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic to be held August 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic has announced that it will be returning to the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven on Monday, August 29.

The golf classic will have a morning shotgun start at 9 a.m. It will also have an afternoon shotgun start at 3 p.m. The scramble-format classic will include 18 holes of premier golf with a cart, contest holes, lunch, and on-course food and beverages. Guests will also have the chance to win an array of prizes through a raffle and an auction.

The golf classic supports Fold of Honor, a charitable organization that provides scholarships to spouses and children of deceased and injured U.S. military personnel. The organization was founded by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney. Since 2007, it has awarded $125 million in scholarships to more than 29,000 recipients.

“We knew the move to American Dunes last summer was going to be special,” said Bob Kaser, event director and president of the Griffins Youth Foundation. “In the end, we were overwhelmed with what turned out to be a perfect day. A sold-out field for both the a.m. and p.m. rounds got to experience one of the finest new courses and a staff second to none. We are so honored to call American Dunes our new home.”

More information on the event can be found on the Grand Rapids Griffins’ website.

