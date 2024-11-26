Grand Rapids Greenhouse supplies supermarkets with fresh herbs all year long

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fresh, locally grown produce is hard to find this time of year unless you are inside Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids. This place is ensuring fresh produce will be available year-round at supermarkets.

Edible Garden is at the cutting edge of controlled environment agriculture.

“This is our propagation room. This is where everything starts.” Said Facility Manager Chris Wiersma

Inside they are growing wheatgrass and 10 herbs, and the greenhouse packs them daily to ensure freshness.

“Consumers are getting the product very quick. I mean, by the time we harvest our product, it's in the stores within 24 hours.” Said Wiersma.

Edible Garden supplies Meijer with their True Goodness Organic Herbs.

“It's been really awesome me growing up locally here, to be able to supply a company like Meyer, just a great local company. It's just such an achievement.” Said Wiersma.

To keep up with the demand they had to expand their packing department

Edible Garden Heartland Production manager Anthony Hernandez said, “With the increased business from Meijer, which has been an awesome partner, we had to get another line. So, this third line gave us 30% more capacity and output for the year.”

During this time of year, they use two 10-hour shifts to ensure their herbs arrive fresh.

“Once you cut an herb, it starts to lose some of its resiliency and flavor and aroma. So, making sure that fresh ingredients are getting to people's tables is within 24 hours is really important.” Said Hernandez.

Even though the greenhouse switched to growing herbs just two years ago, employees feel the company is already making a difference.

Wiersma said, “To provide our herbs locally is it's great. It gives a good sense of community, knowing that the stuff we grow here ends up on local people's tables.”

Besides Meijer, Edible Garden herbs can be found at some local stores and Walmart locations.

