GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters in Grand Rapids were able to save a family of ducks that fell into a storm drain.

In a Facebook post, the department said it took a while to get them out, but were able to eventually save them without ruffling any feathers. The mother and her 13 babies were taken to safety.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says for these firefighters, it's just another day on the job.

