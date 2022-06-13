Watch
Grand Rapids firefighters respond to fire in 4100 block of Oak Park SE

Ken Pletz
Grand Rapids firefighters
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 22:37:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters responded to a fire on Sunday night that occurred in the 4100 block of Oak Park Southeast.

According to the Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 Facebook page, the fire was at an apartment in the wall on both the first and second floor.

Captain Dan Vanderhyde later told FOX 17 that the fire was put out quickly. It is currently believed that it was an electrical fire.

Although five people were displaced, there were no reported injuries from the fire.

The Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366's Facebook post can be found below:

