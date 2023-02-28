Grand Rapids film company producing documentary shining a light on success stories, struggle to equality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local film company is sharing the story of the history of Grand Rapids to inspire the next generation. Grand Stand Pictures' upcoming documentary A City Within a City focuses on the struggle of inequality and those who’ve been able to achieve success despite it.

“There's so many incredible success stories from the Black community in our city, we just have to make sure that our people know what those stories are,” said Victor Williams. He’s a Producer and president of Grand Stand Pictures, a film company solely focused on telling Grand Rapids stories.

He grew up in Grand Rapids, knowing many people with incredible stories, and has always felt like there’s been a lack of stories being told about the Black community from Grand Rapids. Now, he’s working to share those stories through a documentary called A City Within a City — based on the critically acclaimed book by Dr. Todd Robinson.

“It was Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’ book of the year in 2017 I believe,” explained Williams. “It details the Black freedom struggle of Grand Rapids, Michigan, a lot of history that we did not know before the book, and a lot of individuals in the book that we did know.”

People like Dr. Emmet Bolden, a University of Michigan graduate who returned home to Grand Rapids in the 1920s, and refused to follow segregated seating at Keith Theater. Bolden was kicked out and arrested. He sued the city of Grand Rapids and lost, but took his case to the Michigan Supreme Court and won.

“A young Black man in his 20s went and got his education and came back home, fought the system and won,” said Williams. “That landmark case that took place right here in Grand Rapids, Michigan was used to beat segregation for the entire country, and that happened right here in the 616, so it's important that our kids know that kind of homegrown history.”

The documentary sharing a deeper message that despite the struggle to equality, Black success stories were still born.

William says it’s important that children learn the success stories of the past, learn how their ancestors in the past have navigated managerial racism and defeated it. He adds, that those are success stories they need to know in order to move forward in the future with success themselves.

For this documentary, producers are hoping to find local artists to tell the story of racial inequality and success stories here in Grand Rapids. Williams says, they’re currently holding open auditions for 60 minutes acapella, and are searching for the most talented people in the city to come and be a part of the soundtrack to help bring this project to life through music. The project will include professional cinematographers and directors from L.A., but will also be an opportunity for young people to shadow them throughout the entire process.

“From beginning to the end, we want the city to have its fingerprints all over this thing. We want everyone to have ownership of this project and to be able to say that I was a part of that,” said Williams.

Grand Stand Pictures hopes to have the documentary completed by the end of the year, followed by a community screening. In the meantime, auditions will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 10am-12pm until all spots are filled. If you're interested in signing up you can send an email to info@grandstandpictures.com you can also check out their Facebook page here

