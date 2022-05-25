Grand Rapids City gives budget stamp of approval

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Grand Rapids City Commission is giving its final stamp of approval on next year's budget.

That didn't stop some from asking to see less money going to the police department.

They want justice for Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer in early April, and want the city's money to go elsewhere. People brought up more money going towards mental health. A few say the money should come out of GRPD's budget.

The city is spending 34% of its $597 million budget on public safety. This is down 4.5% compared to last year.

Also, the city did see an increase in the office of oversight and public accountability.

The city doubled that office's budget to $1.7 million, where $700,000 of that money is going towards mental health.

Grand Rapids has also lowered the property tax millage rate by 2%, from 8.9950 to 8.8331. The city plans to approach $163 million in capital investments with General Operating Fund, bonds, and federal and state allocation.

According to Grand Rapids, this year's budget has over 1,600 employees, which is around 300 fewer positions than in 2002.

When the city opened for public comment, it heard loudly and extensively how people felt.

It wasn't until someone got up to the mic to share their religious beliefs that we saw people show their frustrations.

At Tuesday night's meeting, a few people addressed the need for affordable housing.

The city did approve a couple of affordable housing projects that could add 28 additional housing units to the city.

The developers show rents could range from around $900 to $1,100 a month. These units are either studio or one-bedroom units.

