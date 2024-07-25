Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt is expanding this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Christkindl Markt at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating Christmas early by previewing their expansion plans for the upcoming holiday season.
The European-style Christmas Market’s second year with double the number of outdoor vendor booths, double the curling sheets, double the holiday beverage options, and double the number of commemorative glassware.
The growth of this year’s Christkindl Markt welcomes even more unique vendors into its magical Christmas village. We are excited to announce the 2024 vendor lineup:
- Winterborn Alpaca
- The Market Made
- Heather Lane Pottery
- Spice Merchants
- Nordic Dreams
- Rachel Cielo Jewelry
- Paige Soy Candles
- Michigan Nature Co.
- Soap Dude Cosmetics
- Huron & Mill Candle Co.
- Guelaguetza Designs
- Baabaazuzu
- Great Lakes Lavender Farm
- 10 Acre Farm
- Unique Touches
- Lady Barkleys
- Ian and Grace Wooding and Laser Studio
- Focha Store
- The Moment
- Sabsies Beauty
- Whimsy Brims
- Sister Bees
- Understated Clay
- Boris Loved Natasha
- Soup & Bread Bowls
- European Sweets
- Grayling Ceramics
- Frites by Juju Bird
- Greek to Go
- Crepes by the Lakes
- Marv Graff Studios
- Piekny Polish Pottery
- Leo and Lore
- New York Puzzle Company
- One Stop Coney
- Olly’s Donuts
- Baked Cheese Haus
- The Nuts Guy
- Mandoo: Korean Dumpling
- Pretzels & Root Beer by Brewery Vivant
- Raclette by Squibb
- Outlaw Roasted Corn
- Batter Up Waffle Company
- Pierogies Factory
- deSoto Roasted Nuts
- Fudging Around
- Le Macaron
- Gourmet Galleria
- OG’s Bakery
- Bowerman Blueberries
- Cakes by the Jar
- Stollen by Field & Fire Bakery
- Her Daily Bread
- The Candy Store
Christkindl Markt Hours, November 15 through December 23
Regular hours:
Wednesdays 11:00am – 7:00pm
Thursdays 11:00am – 7:00pm
Fridays 11:00am – 9:00pm
Saturdays 10:00am – 9:00pm
Sundays 10:00am – 7:00pm
