Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt is expanding this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Christkindl Markt at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating Christmas early by previewing their expansion plans for the upcoming holiday season.

The European-style Christmas Market’s second year with double the number of outdoor vendor booths, double the curling sheets, double the holiday beverage options, and double the number of commemorative glassware.

The growth of this year’s Christkindl Markt welcomes even more unique vendors into its magical Christmas village. We are excited to announce the 2024 vendor lineup:



Winterborn Alpaca

The Market Made

Heather Lane Pottery

Spice Merchants

Nordic Dreams

Rachel Cielo Jewelry

Paige Soy Candles

Michigan Nature Co.

Soap Dude Cosmetics

Huron & Mill Candle Co.

Guelaguetza Designs

Baabaazuzu

Great Lakes Lavender Farm

10 Acre Farm

Unique Touches

Lady Barkleys

Ian and Grace Wooding and Laser Studio

Focha Store

The Moment

Sabsies Beauty

Whimsy Brims

Sister Bees

Understated Clay

Boris Loved Natasha

Soup & Bread Bowls

European Sweets

Grayling Ceramics

Frites by Juju Bird

Greek to Go

Crepes by the Lakes

Marv Graff Studios

Piekny Polish Pottery

Leo and Lore

New York Puzzle Company

One Stop Coney

Olly’s Donuts

Baked Cheese Haus

The Nuts Guy

Mandoo: Korean Dumpling

Pretzels & Root Beer by Brewery Vivant

Raclette by Squibb

Outlaw Roasted Corn

Batter Up Waffle Company

Pierogies Factory

deSoto Roasted Nuts

Fudging Around

Le Macaron

Gourmet Galleria

OG’s Bakery

Bowerman Blueberries

Cakes by the Jar

Stollen by Field & Fire Bakery

Her Daily Bread

The Candy Store

Christkindl Markt Hours, November 15 through December 23

Regular hours:

Wednesdays 11:00am – 7:00pm

Thursdays 11:00am – 7:00pm

Fridays 11:00am – 9:00pm

Saturdays 10:00am – 9:00pm

Sundays 10:00am – 7:00pm

