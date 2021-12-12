Grand Rapids Children's Museum to host Winter Wonder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Winter Break approaches, you may be looking for some fun activities for your kids to do while on break. If that sounds like you well you may want to look to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

The Museum is hosting Winter Wonder, eight days worth of fun activities for the kids to stay active during break.

Activities include an Obstacle Course, a musical performance as well as a painting performance.

From December 17—21, your child could also decorate a wreath, lantern jar or a keychain just to name a few.

Children can also ring in the new year from December 27-30 by making a festive noisemaker as well as a party hat.

The programs are all included with regular museum admission.