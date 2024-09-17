Grand Rapids breaks ground on city's first fire station in 37 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For years, Grand Rapids has been looking to build a new fire station in the city’s third ward. Today that project hit a major milestone.

City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the Grand Rapid’s newest fire station. It will be the first new station built in the city in 37 years.

Located at the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Kendall Street, Station Number 12 will be a drive through two-bay facility for fire trucks. It will have private living quarters along with a modern kitchen and a fitness room for the 12 firefighters assigned to the station.

City leaders say that part of the city was underserved, and the new fire station will improve response times for the surrounding neighborhoods for the next 75 to 100 years.

Grand Rapids Fire department Chief Brad Brown said, “We had lagging response times down in the Third Ward. We had staffing troubles, we had budget woes, and we, frankly, didn't know how we were going to get there. And last year, we were granted a one-time special grant through the state of Michigan, and just really blessed to be able to put the put the plan into motion.”

The $8.1 million station is funded by a state of Michigan grant, and a federal grant will pay the salaries of the firefighters at the new station for three years.

Construction is expected to be completed in fall of next year.

