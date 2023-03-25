Grand Rapids Art Museum hosts ‘Art in Bloom’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art in Bloom kicked off Friday at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

The biennial exhibition and competition celebrates the art of floral design.

Visitors can explore the galleries all weekend to see floral designs inspired by artwork from the museum’s permanent collection.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests to the tenth year of Art in Bloom at the Grand Rapids Art Museum,” GRAM Director of Communications Elizabeth Payne said. “See the first signs of spring in GRAM’s galleries and enjoy the creativity of 13 of our region’s most talented floral designers.”

The artwork presented at Art in Bloom features 13 works from the museum’s collection, including recent acquisitions and works spanning a broad range of media— from painting and sculpture to mixed media and design.

“What’s not to love? It’s art. It’s flowers…celebrating the start of spring here at GRAM,” Payne told FOX 17 Friday. “One of the things that I really love about this event is that it offers a new way to interpret the collection, seeing these florals alongside the artwork and seeing how it makes you maybe think about different things when you’re looking at the work.”

Art in Bloom entries are eligible for the Public Vote Award and the Juried Award.

GRAM and GRNoir Wine & Jazz cohosted the inaugural GRAM Goes Late event Friday night from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Attendees could enjoy a wine and jazz lounge at the museum, with live musical and spoken word performances, complimentary bites and a cash bar featuring GRNoir Collection wines.

Weekend event schedule:

Saturday, March 25



Art in Bloom on view and Public Voting: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Level 3 Galleries

Gallery Chats: Art in Bloom: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Level 3 Galleries

Drop-in Studio: Paper Flowers: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monroe Center Creativity Space

Sunday, March 26



Art in Bloom on view and Public Voting: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Level 3 Galleries

Gallery Chats: Art in Bloom: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Level 3 Galleries

Public voting closes at 12:30 p.m.

Public Vote Award winners announced: 1 p.m., Lobby

Classical Concert: 1 p.m., Auditorium

Admission for GRAM members is free.

Non-GRAM admission is as follows:



Adults: $15

Seniors (62+): $10

Students: $10

Youth (6-17): $10

Children (5 and under): Free

