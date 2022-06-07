Watch
Grand Haven moves forward with paid parking proposal

Mike Borstler<br/><br/>
Grand Haven Lighthouse
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jun 06, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — People may soon have to pay to park in Grand Haven.

City leaders approved a resolution to look further into the issue at Monday’s council meeting.

The resolution allows city staff to create a formal plan and request proposals to implement paid parking on the waterfront in the spring of 2023.

It also authorizes the city to produce an optional plan for implementation of paid parking in all downtown parking lots.

According to the resolution, a committee has spent several months studying the issue and has recommended paid parking be implemented during busier summer months and the first 15 minutes be free, among other suggestions.

The city says it spends over a half million dollars a year to maintain parking spots.

