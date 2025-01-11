Grand Haven: Man struck by car, killed

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Grand Haven, Ottawa County authorities confirm.

It happened Saturday morning, FOX 17 first got word of the incident around 7:15. Ottawa County dispatch says a call came in that a man had been struck by a vehicle at 144th Avenue and Green Street. He passed away at the scene when Deputies got there.

Authorities tell FOX 17 that drivers should avoid the area while they investigate.

