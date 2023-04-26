Grand Haven Area Public Schools asking for $155 million dollars to improve aging buildings, safety, security

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — We’re one week away from May elections here in Michigan and a number of issues are on the ballot, including several school bonds.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) is asking voters to approve a more than $150 million proposal to improve its buildings— some of which have not been updated in decades.

Superintendent Scott Grimes says the district quickly found out it had a lot of needs, more than what could be addressed in just one bond proposal.

That’s why they're asking the community to vote "yes" on a $155 million bond proposal on election day. The money is expected to address many issues, including incredibly outdated buildings.

“Our district buildings average 61 years of age. They are aging out,” Grimes explained. “The last building that we constructed in this district was our high school back in the mid-90s. It's currently 26 years old.”

He says, the district’s 70-year-old middle school will be their top priority.

“That kind of rose to the top as far as which building needs to be replaced first. It has over 700 kids in it every day. It's used early in the morning till late in the evening,” said Grimes.

The elementary and intermediate schools are not far behind on that list.

The district is looking at new and prominent entrances for all elementary and intermediate schools, as well as its alternative high school.

Plus, new main office security entries, improvements to corridor, wall tiles, restroom renovations, technology improvements and new elementary playgrounds.

The district is also focusing on security and safety upgrades.

“We want to make sure that we have all the security that we need to have the best that we can going forward because of how important it is today,” said Grimes.

Julie Stenberg is a Grand Haven resident who says, she’s supporting the bond proposal.

“It’s the best investment for the community,” said Stenberg.

She graduated from Grand Haven High School and remembers the conditions back then.

“Classroom sizes are incredibly small, very difficult to get a comfort level of temperatures for a low quality learning environment, all of those things were bad in 1986, and 2023, it's even worse,” said Stenberg.

While some are opposed to the bond proposal, according to the district, a vote for “yes” wouldn’t increase the current millage rate of 4.2. But, would keep it in place through 2027 when it begins to drop steadily through the year 2045.

“This bond proposal will not increase our district's debt millage from the rate levied in 2022, something that we are very fortunate to be able to offer at this point,” said Grimes. “If this doesn't pass, we're at a point where the mill rate will go down, and as a matter of fact, if it does pass five years from now it will still go down.”

Election day is Tuesday, May 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find more information on the millage here.

