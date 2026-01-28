West Michigan school districts exhaust snow days, so what's next?

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures across West Michigan have forced multiple school districts to use up their allotted snow days for the year, with many now preparing to apply for state waivers to reduce the number of makeup days required.

"If we get many more snow days this year, we may have to think about extending into June a little bit," Allendale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Garth Cooper said.

Schools in Michigan can cancel classes six times in a school year without needing to make up days. In Allendale, they've had to cancel school a total of eight times already this year. Cooper says he considers multiple safety factors when making the decision to close school.

"I go out check road conditions in the morning usually about 4:30, 5 o'clock," Cooper said. "How safe are the roads for our busses, how safe are the roads for our teenage drivers, and then how safe is it for our students to be standing out waiting for buses to arrive," Cooper said.

Cooper told me that the district will likely apply for a waiver from the state that would grant them an additional three days off. The district is also considering replacing two upcoming professional development days with school days.

"That may be one way to hold school and make up some of that time without going into June," Cooper said.

The Michigan Department of Education, say they've only received waiver applications from school districts in southeast Michigan so far. The department declined to explain how it decides to grant waivers.

With more winter weather ahead, Cooper wouldn't rule out calling more snow days, emphasizing that student safety remains the top priority over schedule convenience.

"I don't think I've ever met a parent who would sacrifice the safety of their child in January just to save having a day in June," Cooper said.

