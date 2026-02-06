WATCH: Snow mound on semi trailer takes out traffic signal on US-31

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For weeks some intense winter weather has make roads in West Michigan slick and unsafe. Now new video shows all the snow we've seen is also a threat to street infrastructure.

An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy was in the turn around lane on US-31 at Robbins Road on Thursday when a mound of snow on top of a semi truck trailer took out one of the traffic signals. The sheriff's office released video from the cruiser's dash camera, showing the impact.

WATCH: Snow on semi trailer takes out traffic signal

Mound of snow on semi trailer takes out traffic signal

The semi truck damaged a second signal before the deputy pulled the truck over.

No one was hurt by either impact.

The situation was handed over to Michigan State Police's commercial unit.

The sheriff's office reminded all drivers to clear ice and snow off our vehicles.

