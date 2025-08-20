Teen arrested for sexual assaults at Allendale business

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage boy was arrested as a suspect in a series of sexual assaults at a business just off the campus of Grand Valley State University.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the store on 48th Avenue south of Lake Michigan Drive on Monday, August 18 for a teen who was closely following women through the business. Multiple women said he approached them and inappropriately touched them.

The teen left the store before deputies arrived, but one day later they were called back to the business because the teen returned. On Tuesday the teen is accused of exposing himself to at least one woman and her child.

Deputies caught up with the teen, identifying him as the suspect in the reports, and turned him over to his parents. The 16-year-old lives in Ionia County, according to the sheriff's office. It's not clear what connection he has, if any, to the Allendale area.

His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still compiling its investigative report, but will turn it over to the prosecutor's office for review. Anyone who experienced a similar incident to these reports is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 1-800-249-0911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube