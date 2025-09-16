GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven City Council approved a ground lease agreement Monday night with Copper Rock Construction to begin rebuilding Chinook Pier, marking a significant step toward restoring the waterfront landmark that was demolished in 2020 due to mold issues.

The $15-20 million project aims to bring back office and retail space while adding new year-round amenities, including a restaurant and large community marketplace. The developer plans to create stronger connections between Chinook Pier and downtown Grand Haven businesses.

WATCH: Plan to restore Chinook Pier moves forward

Plan to rebuild, renovate Chinook Pier moves forward

"It's kind of a missing piece, a missing tooth in the waterfront area in the downtown," Dana Kollewehr said.

Greg Taylor from Copper Rock Construction emphasized the project's community focus during Monday's presentation.

"We're trying to create a year-round feel and a year-round community on this site which really hasn't existed before," Taylor said.

The redevelopment plan incorporates feedback from a community survey conducted by the city last year, which showed residents want the space to continue serving as a farmers' market while remaining open to the public.

"We're trying to return some of the things that were there also add some things that are new that the community has identified," Taylor said.

Kollewehr, Grand Haven's assistant city manager, noted the city sought to balance community desires with economic development goals.

"The city also was desiring new business activity on the site as well so we tried to find a nice balance of the feedback of what they wanted to see and what the city also identified their vision," Kollewehr said.

Construction is expected to begin next year, with project completion targeted for 2027. The approval allows Copper Rock Construction to move forward with detailed planning and permitting processes.

"We're excited because of the unique features of the property but we're also really excited to work with the community who has a really strong vision about what they want," Taylor said.

The original Chinook Pier shops were torn down in 2020 after mold was discovered, leaving a gap in Grand Haven's popular waterfront district. The city has spent recent years working toward restoration of the site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube