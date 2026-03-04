Ottawa County considers parks millage increase

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County commissioners are weighing whether to place a parks millage increase on the August ballot that would raise $102,516,951 over 10 years.

If approved by voters, a homeowner with a property market value of $400,000 would see their annual parks funding cost rise from $42 to $68.90 per year — an increase of roughly 64%.

The proposal follows an 18-month planning process during which the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission heard from more than 6,000 residents. Commission Director Jason Shamblin said around three-quarters of those residents expressed support for the increase.

"We have the funding to take care of what we have. But we heard pretty loud and clear, the public wants more," Shamblin said.

Shamblin said the additional funding would allow for more amenities, expanded programming and new trails across the county's park system. More than 2 million people visit Ottawa County parks each year, supporting more than 1,000 area jobs tied to tourism.

"Really, it's an investment in our local parks, in the quality of life of our residents, but it's also investing in the local economy," Shamblin said.

Not everyone is on board. During public comment at a recent Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting, a Grand Haven-area resident questioned the scope of the proposal.

"Do we really need $102,516,951 over the next ten years for parks and rec?" He said.

He also raised concerns about the financial burden the increase could place on retirees living in the county.

"We all get our tax increases, our millage increases every year by an increase in our assessments… As retired folks we automatically get an increase too… I can tell you it's a lot less than the 62% that they're asking for parks and rec," he said.

Shamblin acknowledged that without an increase, the outlook for park improvements is uncertain.

"The reality is if we don't talk about an increased millage, then the likelihood that they're going to be good or better. You know, it's not very likely," Shamblin said.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners are expected to decide on the proposal's ballot language at an upcoming meeting in April.

