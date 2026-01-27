Ottawa County considers converting mental health department to authority amid federal funding uncertainty

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Ottawa County neighbors gathered in Spring Lake Monday night to learn about and discuss a potential change in how mental health services are managed, as officials consider converting the county's mental health department into an authority.

New federal legislation has created uncertainty around future Medicaid funding, prompting county officials to explore the authority model as a way to protect local services and funding.

"Right now there is a lot of ambiguity as far as whether or not the state is going to fully fund community mental health, and once we become an authority that ambiguity is gone," said Josh Brugger, Ottawa County Board of Commissioners chair.

Officials explained to neighbors that moving to the authority model would protect funding and services in the county while making the state responsible for any Medicaid shortfalls.

"We're looking at this as a model that puts us in line with most of the other counties in the state of Michigan… we believe that we're better aligned to make sure that funding is available so we can provide quality mental health services to our residents going forward," said Patrick Waterman, Ottawa County administrator.

Under the proposed change, the authority board would have freedom to control their budget, policies and provider contracts while ensuring mental health services continue.

"Our taxpayers right now pay already to the state and federal government to cover medicaid spending. We want to make sure that money comes back to Ottawa County and is delivering services to our residents," Brugger said.

Neighbors who attended Monday's meeting raised concerns about how quickly the process is moving forward. They questioned whether the change would actually financially benefit the county or ultimately lead to more costs.

Waterman said officials will address neighbors' concerns before making any decisions.

"We're really not changing any service levels, if anything we think by becoming an authority they'll be able to be more nimble, there will be less bureaucracy… and hopefully that will result in better outcomes for our recipients," Waterman said.

Another public hearing is scheduled for February 5 with the Board of Commissioners expected to make a decision later that month. Click here for more information.

