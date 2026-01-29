ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kids are in school 180 days a year, and as many of us know, school can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. Here in Allendale, they've got a new four-legged friend wandering around the halls at Evergreen Elementary helping students get through the school year.

WATCH: New therapy dog brings comfort and calm to Allendale students

New therapy dog brings comfort and calm to Allendale students

"Tootsie's the newest staff member here at Evergreen," said Kari Wiersema, Allendale Public Schools Community School Coordinator. "Kids have been great. Super, they love her walking through the hallways and smiling and 'Tootsie, Tootsie!'"

Tootsie the therapy dog joined Allendale Schools in January. While she is still getting acclimated to all her new bipedal friends, Wiersema says she's already making an impact on staff and students.

"A kid might have been sad for a certain situation here at school or here at home, so they'll come down with one of the social workers and sit with Tootsie for like five minutes and they get a little love, a little hug, some pets and then their ready to go back to their classroom," Wiersema said.

Wiersema says therapy dogs like Tootsie are a proven resource for schools to have, reducing stress and anxiety and in turn raising test scores and attendance.

"Say you know Joe is having trouble coming on Monday mornings, but we could say hey Joe it's your duty to make sure the dog has food and water and that would make him more motivated to come," Wiersema said.

While Tootsie has a lot of work to do in the office, sometimes she can sneak away to a classroom to hang out with some friends.

"The kids are so excited to see her walking in the hallways. She brings a sense of fun and calm for some students and she's just apart of our school and a little falcon with us," Wiersema said.

Just a couple weeks on the job and Allendale's newest falcon is already making an impact that Wiersema hopes will continue for years to come.

"You can just tell that their stressors just release off of them," Wiersema said. "It really really just creates some happiness."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube