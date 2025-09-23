GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Township trustees voted Monday night to approve a zoning change that will allow Harbor Transit to build a new operations center on 172nd Avenue.

The $25 million facility will sit on 30 acres of land between Walmart and Speedway, marking a significant upgrade for the public transit authority that has served the Grand Haven area for 50 years.

"We did a study on it to determine where most of our ridership goes and those are the locations so this is a great spot for us to be," Scott Borg said.

Harbor Transit has outgrown its current 31,000-square-foot operations center and needs more space to accommodate growing ridership numbers, according to Borg, the transit authority's executive director.

"We've actually outgrown this current facility that we're in and that's why we're looking to build this new facility," Borg said.

The new operations center will span more than 43,000 square feet and feature new office space, workforce training facilities, fueling infrastructure and vehicle maintenance capabilities.

Borg hopes the expanded facility will help boost ridership by allowing Harbor Transit to put more buses on the road.

"To get that ridership up, you need to be able to put more buses on the road, and that's what our whole intent is," Borg said.

"We're excited to work with the township and become part of the township and certainly be in that area," Borg said.

The project now moves to the planning commission for additional approvals. Borg said Harbor Transit hopes to begin construction by March 2026.

WATCH: New Harbor Transit operations center gets green light following zoning change approval

New Harbor Transit operations center gets green light following zoning change approval

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube