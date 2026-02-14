Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl: Ski season in Grand Haven is in jeopardy without $1.5 million upgrade

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's beloved Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl is facing a potential shutdown next winter unless it can secure funding for critical snowmaking system upgrades.

The 60-year-old ski hill is trying to raise $1.5 million over the next two years to replace aging infrastructure, including outdated pipes, electrical systems and snow guns that are past their lifespan.

"We are one break away from not being able to open next year," said Abby Leatherman, Mulligan's Hollow Fundraising Chair.

The ski bowl has been a winter tradition for thousands of Grand Haven families, including the Holmes family, who has been skiing there for 35 years.

"This is our hidden gem. I mean you get to see the channel and all the ski hills. We're very blessed to be here," said Courtney Holmes.

Holmes started skiing at Mulligan's Hollow when she was 13 years old and has continued the tradition with her daughter Cariss.

The facility's current snowmaking system is struggling to operate at full capacity due to its age, according to Leatherman.

"The infrastructure is over 40 years old so that means old pipes from plumbing to electrical and old snow guns that are 30 plus years old so the system itself isn't operating at full capacity," Leatherman said.

The ski bowl needs to raise over $600,000 by the end of this month to help fund the necessary improvements. The upgrades would significantly improve the facility's ability to make snow and ensure reliable operations.

The two phase project would replace their snow guns and all underground plumbing and electrical.

Despite concerns about the potential closure, longtime visitors like the Holmes family remain optimistic that the community will come together to save their winter tradition.

"I have faith that this community will rally," Holmes said.

Mulligan's Hollow is holding their SHRED the Love event Saturday from 6:00pm to 10:00pm. All funds generated from the event will go towards the project. Click here for more details on the event, and here to donate.

