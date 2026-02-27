Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven is closing in on fundraising goal with help from neighbors, students

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Ski Bowl at Mulligan's Hollow is making progress in its effort to fund a renovation to their snowmaking system, raising nearly $400,000 so far — including more than $1,000 from local middle school students.

WATCH: Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven provides fundraiser update

Earlier this month, Mulligan's Hollow announced its over 45-year-old snowmaking system needed a $1.5 million overhaul and called on the community to help. The project would replace electrical systems, pipes, and snow guns at the hill and would be completed in two phases.

The first phase aims to raise $1,033,000 by fall 2026 with the goal of raising just over $600,000 by the end of February.

Abby Leatherman, the fundraising and events chair at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl, said the response has been remarkable, with over $330,000 worth of donations coming in from across the community.

Among the contributors: 7th and 8th grade students at Lakeshore Middle School, who recently wrapped up a Winterfest "Penny Wars" fundraiser and independently chose to direct their proceeds to Mulligan's Hollow — raising $1,092.84.

Leatherman said the support from the community on such short notice has been inspiring.

"I have to say, it's pretty impressive that some 13 and 14 year-olds can come up with it all on their own not knowing that we're doing a fundraising project and donating their own money towards that," Leatherman said. "It's amazing the outpouring of effort from everybody. They love this place and they want to see it stand the test of time."

Click here to learn more and donate.

