Mobile home residents living without running water for months in Allendale area

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Residents at Tallmadge Meadows mobile home park near Allendale say they have been living without running water for months, forcing families to find alternative places to bathe, wash clothes and use the bathroom.

Angela Poest, a resident at the park, said problems began in December and believes the conditions are inhumane.

"They have us living like animals. And it's true, they really do," Poest said. "It first started with frozen lines. And then the sewage backed up which is still having problems."

For months, Poest said her family has been living with sewage backed up in their sinks, toilet and bathtub. They have resorted to showering at the gym, going to the bathroom in buckets and finding creative ways to wash dishes.

"I use one jug to boil and wash everything. And then I usually go through two jugs to rinse everything and then I dump the rinse water out the back door," Poest said.

The park is reimbursing neighbors for water-related purchases and has provided bottled water since the issues began. However, residents say it took until February for the park to provide facilities for showering, washing clothes and using the bathroom — all of which require scheduled appointments.

"I have several children. I don't have time to make an appointment to go shower. And I mean how do you schedule to use the bathroom," Poest said.

During these ongoing issues, residents say they have still had to pay their full rent, which includes their water fee. Poest said she fears how the situation is impacting her family's health.

"I'm scared, literally like are we going to make it out of here alive. It's horrible and as a mom... After I started having the strokes, I can't work and I can't provide so we're stuck here," Poest said.

State agencies and the county health department are providing resources to residents and working with the property owner to develop a solution.

"We need answers. Praying for the state to really step in and force him to do what's right and not just the bare minimum," Poest said.

TIR Equities, which owns Tallmadge Meadows, said in a statement:

“We understand how disruptive the recent water service issues have been for residents, and restoring safe, full water service is our top priority.



We are working proactively and in close coordination with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to secure approval of our repair plan. We are hopeful that approval will be finalized shortly. Once that happens, repairs can begin immediately.



In the interim, we are providing support to residents, including access to bottled water, reimbursement options for water-related purchases, and scheduled access to facilities for essential daily needs. We remain focused on clear communication and a full resolution as quickly and safely as possible.”

The same property owner previously went through a lengthy legal battle with a mobile home community near Lansing over similar water infrastructure issues.

