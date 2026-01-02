Michigan bills would exempt residents without public school kids from certain property taxes

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Proposed legislation in Michigan's House could change how the state funds public schools by exempting residents without children in public schools from paying certain school millages.

The bill sponsor argues the change would make property taxes more affordable, while a Democratic lawmaker worries about the impact on school funding.

"It's too expensive and the results are too poor of quality. We could better educate with less," said Rep. Steve Carra, a Republican from St. Joseph County who sponsored the legislation.

Rep. Kristian Grant, a Democrat from Grand Rapids, opposes the proposal.

"We don't need to find more ways to hold them more accountable we need to come along side them and support them," Grant said.

Michigan schools currently rank 31st nationally in fourth grade reading and 25th in eighth grade math, despite the latest state budget including record per-pupil funding.

Carra points to those test scores and high property taxes as reasons for the legislation.

"If you use government schools you would pay property taxes if you're not using government schools you would not be paying property taxes," Carra said.

In the Grand Haven and Spring Lake areas, nearly one-third of residents are above age 65 and without school-aged children, according to Census Reporter data.

While those residents might benefit from the proposed change, Grant argues student test scores would suffer.

"Cutting corners when it comes to the most important years of an individuals life is not going to save anyone. It's not going to save a family or a community it's going to cost us more in the long run," Grant said.

The legislation could save some residents thousands of dollars in property taxes, but Grant warns it could negatively impact the school aid fund.

"Before we start measuring oh are we doing too much we're not doing anywhere near enough," Grant said.

Carra maintains schools need better performance, not more funding.

"They don't need more money than need to do a better job," Carra said.

The package of bills was introduced last month and has been referred to the House Committee on Government Operations.

