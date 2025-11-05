Man flown to the hospital after crashing Jeep into tree on Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 40-year-old man had to be flown to the hospital from the scene of a crash on Wednesday morning near Grand Haven.
The crash happened near the intersection of Comstock Street and Mercury Drive around 9:22 a.m. The man's Jeep did not stop at the intersection nor navigate the curve on Comstock Steet where it dead-ends at Mercury Drive.
The Jeep collided with a tree near the intersection, rolling the vehicle over and flinging the man out of the SUV.
The 40-year-old driver was flown to the hospital by AeroMed.
No one else was involved in the crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.