Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Haven Allendale Spring Lake

Actions

Man flown to the hospital after crashing Jeep into tree on Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 12142024
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 12142024
Posted

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 40-year-old man had to be flown to the hospital from the scene of a crash on Wednesday morning near Grand Haven.

The crash happened near the intersection of Comstock Street and Mercury Drive around 9:22 a.m. The man's Jeep did not stop at the intersection nor navigate the curve on Comstock Steet where it dead-ends at Mercury Drive.

The Jeep collided with a tree near the intersection, rolling the vehicle over and flinging the man out of the SUV.

The 40-year-old driver was flown to the hospital by AeroMed.

No one else was involved in the crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER