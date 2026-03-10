Loutit District Library celebrates National Quilting Month with exhibits, events and a regional quilt hop

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — March is National Quilting Month, and Loutit District Library in Grand Haven is marking the occasion with a series of events, a quilting exhibit, and participation in a regional quilt hop featuring libraries and fabric shops across West Michigan.

The month-long celebration of quilts, quilters, and quilting was established more than 30 years ago by the National Quilt Association.

Loutit District Library's Upper-Level Atrium is currently featuring quilts from the Lighthouse Quilt Guild. Visitors can stop by during open hours to pick up a brochure at any service desk and receive a participation prize while supplies last.

The library is also part of the 2026 Quilt Hop, a partnership with eight other libraries and one fabric retailer where visitors are encouraged to visit each location to view local quilters' work on display.

Every Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. throughout March, visitors can watch Quilters in Residence from the Lighthouse Quilt Guild hand quilting within the exhibit. Guild members will be available to answer questions.

The library has also scheduled three special events:

Masterpiece Quilts from the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum — March 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m. This program explores remarkable 18th- and 19th-century quilts from the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum that preserve personal histories stitched into America's past.

Community Sew-In with the Lighthouse Quilt Guild — March 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their sewing machine, supplies, and lunch to work on personal projects or contribute to a community outreach effort creating baby quilts for the Ottawa County Maternal and Infant Health Program. The community project uses a patchwork pattern called "Potato Chip," with fabric provided. Non-quilters are welcome to observe.

Vintage Quilts: Calling All Quilts! Honoring Women's Work — March 24, 2 to 4 p.m. The Lighthouse Quilt Guild invites the public to bring quilts from home — whether made by themselves, relatives, or friends — to learn about patterns, fabrics, and stitches from Guild members. Participants are encouraged to share stories about the quilts and the quilters who made them.

