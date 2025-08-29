GVSU students boost local Allendale businesses as classes resume

ALLENDALE, Mich. — About 20,000 students have returned to Grand Valley State University in Allendale, creating a noticeable surge in business for local establishments along M-45.

The impact has been immediate and significant for area restaurants and bars that depend heavily on the student population.

"It's like a switch has flipped; it's quiet, and then all of a sudden everyone is in town," Caralyn DeVito said.

DeVito owns Main Street Pub, which has operated along M-45 since 2004. She said this year's welcome week brought the best numbers the establishment has seen.

"We're always comparing last year's numbers to this year's numbers, matching up last year's move-in to this year's move-in. It was the best move-in year we've had," DeVito said.

The pub has become a staple for Grand Valley students over the years, with its location directly across from campus playing a crucial role in its success.

"Honestly, we probably wouldn't have picked this spot if it weren't for Grand Valley being across the street," DeVito said. "We can't wait until the end of the summer for the students to come back in session."

Down the road at Peppino's, owner Francesca Dileonardo is experiencing her own version of the back-to-school rush. The restaurant is actively hiring to meet increased demand.

"Welcome week was a little chaotic, but we did it," Dileonardo said.

She described the influx of job applications as "really nice" and noted that while the increase isn't dramatic, the nature of business changes significantly with students back on campus.

"It's not really a dramatic influx. It's more or less business changes. So, our caterings increase a lot it's more heavy weekend business," Dileonardo said.

For Peppino's, the return of students also brings back family traditions, with many parents who attended Grand Valley bringing their own children to experience the same restaurant they remember from their college days.

"A lot of the parents that come with their students have gone to Grand Valley and they recognize Peppino's it's nice they want to bring their kids here and have the same experience," Dileonardo said.

The economic impact of Grand Valley's student body on Allendale's business community demonstrates the symbiotic relationship between the university and local establishments that has developed over decades.

