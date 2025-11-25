Grand Valley students raise over $7K for Special Olympics at annual Rally with the Rapids

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University hosted the seventh annual Rally with the Rapids Monday, bringing together students, athletes and community members to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

WATCH: GVSU Rally with the Rapids event raises thousands for Special Olympics Michigan

The event took place at GVSU's Fieldhouse, where local Special Olympic athletes had the chance to compete while raising funds for the organization. This year's game featured players and staff from the Grand Rapids Gold basketball team.

The annual fundraising event is organized by students in GVSU's sports management class, continuing a tradition that has raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Michigan over the past seven years.

"I love all the dancing, I love all the enthusiasm, not only from the athletes, but also all the Gold players today and the staff," Wierenga said.

Organizers successfully raised over $7,650.41 for Special Olympics Michigan during Monday's event.

"Honestly, it just feels so nice to give back to such a great organization," Wierenga said.

