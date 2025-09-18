Grand Valley State University welcomes second-largest incoming class in school history

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University announced its second-largest incoming class in the school's history, with 4,400 first-year students enrolling this fall despite challenges in international enrollment.

The university saw a 4% increase in its freshman class despite a 15% decline in international student population, according to University President Philomena Mantella.

"We had a 4% increase in our freshman class. We did that in the face of a 15% decline across our international student population," Mantella said.

The growth comes alongside improved retention rates, with more than 80% of students staying in Michigan after graduation to pay taxes, build families and start businesses.

"We're a growing student population and in large part, at over 80 percent, they're staying in Michigan paying taxes building families building businesses," Mantella said.

The university has implemented several strategies to boost enrollment, including outreach to out-of-state students and making the school more accessible to adult learners. President Mantella says a key factor for the growth has been maintaining competitive pricing while delivering high-quality education.

"Keeping our price at the bottom of Michigan institutions and our value at the high top quarter of Michigan institutions and that strategy has just been working for us," Mantella said.

The enrollment milestone aligns with Michigan's broader goal to ensure 60% of college-aged adults in the state obtain either a skills certificate or college degree. Sarah Szurpicki from the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) said this target is crucial for economic preparedness.

"The reason that is critical is because more and more post secondary education is absolutely essential to succeeding in the economy of the future and we want Michiganders to be prepared," Szurpicki said.

According to MiLEAP, almost 52% of college-aged students in Michigan have a degree or skills certificate, representing a 7% increase since the initiative began in 2019.

"There's still a ways to go, but we're seeing all the investments we've been making… we're seeing those investments pay off," Szurpicki said.

Mantella expressed excitement about the university's progress and commitment to continued growth.

"We have no intention to stop moving, we have no intention to go more slowly. We're going to stay focused on doing what we need to do for our community and for our learners," Mantella said.

