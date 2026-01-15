Grand Haven's Wine About Winter returns Friday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven neighbors complaining about winter will soon be adding some cheese to that wine, as Grand Haven's DDA prepares for this week's 16th Annual Wine About Winter.

The annual winter tradition encourages people to come out to Downtown and Centertown to celebrate the season while enjoying some wine and checking out local businesses.

This year's event features 18 wine tasting venues scattered through Centertown and Downtown with 15 additional stops offering specials and snacks. Four locations are in Centertown and 14 are downtown.

The Executive Director for Grand Haven Main Street says the event is their largest fundraiser of the year and goes a long way in supporting local businesses during the shoulder season.

"It's really just a lot of fun more than anything. I mean it's a great night to get out to explore downtown. We still have our winter and holiday lights up," Pape said.

The event will also feature free rides from Harbor Transit. Pick-up and drop-off locations will be available at the same locations where wine glasses and tickets are sold, making it easy to catch a ride and enjoy everything Wine About Winter has to offer.

Participants can purchase a $25 wine glass and ticket bundle now at Fortino's, or buy a $5 wine glass and $4 tasting tickets the night of the event at Harborfront Place, Fortino's, Borr's Shoes, and The Book Cellar.

Wine About Winter is taking place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

