Grand Haven's Trees for a Cause event at Snug Harbor raises funds for mental health nonprofit

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven neighbors will gather at Snug Harbor this weekend to decorate Christmas trees and raise money for a local nonprofit focused on mental health support.

WATCH: Trees for a Cause event at Snug Harbor raises funds for mental health nonprofit

Trees for a Cause event at Snug Harbor raises funds for mental health nonprofit

Snug Harbor is teaming up with I Understand to host Trees for a Cause on Saturday at 3 p.m.. I Understand is a local nonprofit that provides education and resources to people affected by suicide or mental illness.

Fifteen teams will decorate Christmas trees that will be auctioned off to raise funds for the nonprofit. Organizers said the goal of Saturday's event is to create a new holiday tradition while reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

"It's a huge topic not a lot of people don't talk about, and it needs to be talked about," said Amy MacPhail with Snug Harbor.

The funds being raised are going to help I Understand's Be The One Initiative which features support groups and partnerships with the Michigan Sheriffs Association and Helen Devos Children’s Hospital

Vonnie Woodrick with I Understand emphasized the importance of bringing the mental health conversation to everyday places like Snug Harbor.

"It's so important to allow families to come and maybe start a new tradition. We have many people who are grieving this holiday season and how can we come together, share our stories in a non judgmental way," Woodrick said.

Decorating begins at 3 p.m.. Teams will have a little over two hours to decorate. At 6pm when the public votes on their favorite and begin the silent auction.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube