Grand Haven's Historic Coal Tipple 100th Anniversary Celebration Thursday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Coal Tipple at Chinook Pier in Grand Haven.

The Grand Trunk Western Standard Coaling Tower, standing 79 feet tall, has overlooked Jackson Street and North Harbor Drive since 1925. The structure was added to the National Register of Historical Places in 2016.

The museum is hosting its Ice Cream Social at Chinook Pier on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Guests will get to learn about the coal tipple while also enjoying free ice cream, games and train tours.

Visitors will also get to learn about recent restoration efforts being led by local resident Ken Formsma and the museum.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube