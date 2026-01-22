GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's 50th annual Winterfest kicked off Thursday, but organizers say frigid temperatures expected this weekend could result in some event changes.

"We're going to have to play it all by ear right. Especially for the safety of our volunteers," said Kevin Galbavi, Winterfest president.

WATCH: Grand Haven's 50th annual Winterfest kicks off despite frigid weekend forecast

Grand Haven's 50th annual Winterfest kicks off despite frigid weekend forecast

The milestone celebration is living up to its name with brutal cold temperatures headed to the area. Galbavi, who has served as president for 28 years, said the weather is fitting for their 50th anniversary.

"It is pretty amazing that we've had this going for 50 years. Winters can be brutal and we need to get outside and do something so we're not just stuck inside all winter long," Galbavi said.

This year's event offers plenty of activities to help neighbors stay warm and celebrate the season, including cardboard sled races, freeze-4-all volleyball and bonfire bash.

New this year is a sled dog demo ahead of the cardboard sled races on Saturday. Plus, to celebrate their 50th year there will be a fireworks finale on Saturday night.

Nick Cadena, a bartender at Oddside Ales, said the event benefits both the community and local businesses during their off-season.

"It's a great way to spend time with families and neighbors. We need to this high energy event. That's why we bring in live music and we like to have stuff in our parking lot. It gives people an opportunity to get warmed up and get right back out there," Cadena said.

Understanding how important Winterfest is for neighbors and businesses, Galbavi said organizers hope to keep everything scheduled as planned but warned there could be adjustments.

"If it's snowing and blowing and you've got volunteers that need to be out hours at a time we're going to take a look at that. And we just ask people to give us a little grace if we have to adjust the way we do events or shift somethings around or something," Galbavi said.

Click here for the event schedule and updates on cancellations.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube