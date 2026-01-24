Grand Haven Winterfest continues despite arctic temperatures as families prep for cardboard sled races

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — While most West Michigan weekend events have been canceled due to frigid weather, Grand Haven's Winterfest is rolling on with families preparing for Saturday's cardboard sled races despite expected sub-zero temperatures.

At White Pines Middle School, neighbors gathered with piles of cardboard to build their racing vessels, undeterred by the brutal cold forecast.

The annual cardboard sled race is a Winterfest staple for kids growing up in the area. Even with temperatures expected to be in single digits come race time Saturday, parents say they have a plan.

"Bundle the kids up stay safe, stay warm, drink some hot chocolate and just be ready for it," said Tim Davis, the parent of race participant.

Winterfest President Kevin Galbavi said organizers did have to cancel Friday's slope style competition, but Saturday's events are still planned as scheduled.

"Everything else is still on. We've only had that one event that's been postponed and everything else is still on," Galbavi said.

Galbavi said bringing the community together to celebrate the season, even in arctic temperatures, is what Winterfest is all about.

"I think the reason why Winterfest has lasted 50 years is because this is what Winterfest is. It was started because winters are miserable and we need to get out and have a good time and come together as a community and do this stuff… no matter the weather," Galbavi said.

