Grand Haven transit service offers free rides to local food pantries

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — As colder weather arrives and the holiday season approaches, Grand Haven's Harbor Transit is launching a new initiative to help community members access food assistance by providing free rides to local food pantries through the end of the year.

Harbor Transit offers free rides to local food pantries through the holidays

The Executive Director of Harbor Transit, Scott Borg, tells FOX 17 the initiative comes at a critical time when many families are facing increased financial pressures during the holiday season.

"With the government shutdown, SNAP benefits being reduced, and we're going into the holidays, it's a tough time of the year," said Borg. "We felt it was important to give back to the community."

People who want to take advantage of the service must be in Harbor Transit's service area and must live, work, worship, or attend school in the Tri-Cities. To use the program, people can call Harbor Transit's dispatch, visit their website, or use their mobile app to request transportation to participating food pantries.

"We'll pick them up door to door and take them right to the pantry, and then another bus will take them back," Borg explained.

One of the participating locations is the First Reformed Church in Grand Haven, where Marilyn Meeusen has been managing the food pantry for about a decade. Despite the area's affluent reputation, Meeusen says there is a significant need in the community.

"As a former teacher, I've seen it," Meeusen said. "There are a lot of children, about 290 in the area that don't have food every single day, and those families are often the ones that we see here."

The food pantry provides one week's worth of groceries to families in need. Meeusen believes the transportation service will make a significant difference for local families.

"This is going to be a real boom for our community, and it's going to be really well used, especially in the cold months coming up," Meeusen said.

The free ride program will continue through the end of 2025. To access both the food assistance and free transportation, people must first register through Love in Action by calling or visiting.

FOOD PANTRIES WITHIN HARBOR TRANSIT'S SERVICE AREA



All Shores Community Church |Open Mondays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ferrysburg Community Church |Open Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church | Open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Reformed Church | Open Tuesdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary's Catholic Church | Open Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Spring Lake Presbyterian Church | Open Friday 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

