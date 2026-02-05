Grand Haven Township considering project that would add 123 new affordable homes

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — More than 120 new affordable homes could be coming to Grand Haven Township.

The proposed Baumann Residential project would add 123 new homes consisting of 87 single family homes and 36 attached town homes. The homes would be priced for people making between 80%-120% of the area's median income, or between $77,012 and $115,518 a year.

For residents like Diane Miller and her husband, the project could provide much-needed relief. Miller said their plans to buy a house in the area fell through after the pandemic affected their finances.

"So the money that we had for housing… the dollars weren't equal anymore. So we still are in a position of living in an apartment that we hadn't planned on," Miller said.

The housing shortage has particularly impacted younger residents looking to buy their first homes. Graci Chittenden, said the proposed price range is still challenging for first-time buyers.

"In the Grand Haven area it's really hard to find affordable housing. What we have in the area is not affordable for first time home owners," Chittenden said.

The project is currently under review by the township, and no timeline has been established for when or if construction might begin.

