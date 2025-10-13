Grand Haven supports Coast Guard members during shutdown

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The federal government shutdown is entering its third week, leaving Coast Guard members in Grand Haven without paychecks. But the tight-knit community known as "Coast Guard City, USA" is stepping up to support the service members who protect their shores.

"This isn't something that you would probably see in many other coast guard communities. This is a Grand Haven thing," said Tracy Riley, Coast Guard Festival Executive Director.

To neighbors in Grand Haven, the "Coast Guard City, USA" designation is more than just a nickname — it represents a deep bond between the community and the service members stationed there.

"I'm a coastie. Retired though. This is the only place to be if you're a coastie," said Kevin Collander, a Grand Haven resident.

Kevin and his wife Nancy have spent the past four years living in Grand Haven. When they heard about a collection being started for current Coast Guard members, they decided to donate.

"We see the coasties all the time walking along the channel there, and they're willing to put their lives on the line every day for us, so we feel like we want to give back. When they need us, we're here," Nancy Collander said.

The local Chief Petty Officers Association is collecting donations of gift cards and non-perishable items. Riley said there are roughly 80 service members stationed in Grand Haven and at least a few hundred along West Michigan's coast.

"There are quite a few of them here at the small boat stations, you're talking young members that just come out of boot camp… missing a paycheck is a big hit. They have rent, they have bills, some of our members have young children," she added.

Riley said they've already received several donations and she's not surprised by the community's response, pointing to similar support during the last government shutdown in 2019.

"As what happened in 2019, the community just rallies around and comes out and supports the coast guard; it's just heartwarming," Riley said.

Donations are being accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coast Guard Festival office. The Coast Guard station at 610 South Harbor Drive will begin accepting donations on Tuesday.

