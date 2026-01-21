Grand Haven snow melt system ready for Winterfest

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven is one of three cities in the state with a snow-melt system, and while recent weather has put the system to the test, operators say they're prepared for Winterfest.

Grand Haven's innovative snow-melt system has kept downtown Washington Avenue dry and accessible for more than 15 years.

The system runs a quarter-mile under the downtown business district, benefiting local businesses and shoppers.

"The time it saves my staff from having to maintain the front and the peace of mind of not having to worry about my customers slipping and falling is really a relief," said Jodi Timmerman, owner of Lark.

The Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant operates the system with round-the-clock monitoring from November through the end of March.

"We have a radar that we're constantly monitoring here. We have an operations team that's here 24 hours a day, and they're constantly monitoring what the weather looks like this time of year," said Eric Law, superintendent at the Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant.

The system requires six to seven hours to warm up, with the process beginning at the treatment plant on Harbor Island.

About 60,000 gallons of water are heated and sent a half-mile underground beneath the channel and into 1-inch tubes under the city's streets and sidewalks.

"It's racing through the entire system to get back to this area, where the five boilers will warm it back up," Law said.

Law said recent weather has tested the system, but he added it will be ready for Winterfest.

"Winterfest is a great event here in Grand Haven. In preparation, we're going to make sure we've got the temperature as high as possible, especially heading into this weekend. It's going to be cold," Law said.

