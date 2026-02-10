GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools board members continued discussions Monday night about a potential future bond proposal.

WATCH: Grand Haven school board explores timeline for potential November bond

Grand Haven school board explores timeline for potential November bond

The discussion comes despite recent survey results showing voters are opposed to a $214.8 million bond proposal if it was placed on the ballot in May.

School officials are hoping to make a number of improvements across the district to help them reach their goals detailed in their 2025 Master Plan, including renovating five elementary schools and expanding White Pines Intermediate School.

Superintendent Kristin Perkowski outlined a potential timeline for a November bond proposal during Monday's board meeting.

"We would need to make a decision by the July board meeting if we were to put this on the ballot in November," Perkowski said.

The proposed timeline would begin with creating bond proposal options and holding community forums by the end of March. The district would then develop a website by April and draft ballot language by June.

Board members did not make any decisions Monday night, instead using the meeting to understand how the process could work moving forward.

"That's why it was so important to me last month to say the word November out loud. Not that that's where we're going to go, but how else do you lay all this out if you don't have something to shoot for. So, it may be a moving target, but it's a target none the less," Stack said.

The board's discussions come despite survey results showing voters would likely oppose a bond proposal if one were presented this year. The district is working to balance community feedback with ongoing facility and educational needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube