Grand Haven school board approves new master plan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Area Public School Board voted Monday to approve a comprehensive master plan that will guide facility improvements and changes into the future.

The board's decision on Monday came after more than a year of planning and community input. Over the summer, the district gathered feedback from around 1,400 neighbors. Board members incorporated this input into their final decision.

"We've been meeting weekly with our architect and construction firms and really just taking feedback from the community and adapting the plan as we go based on that feedback," Superintendent Kristin Perkowski said.

The master plan serves as a road map for facility upgrades and changes across the district over the next 15 to 20 years.

Key components include upgrades to the high school and multiple elementary schools, as well as re-purposing Lakeshore Middle School to accommodate a new fifth through eighth-grade campus and building at White Pines Intermediate.

"We have a long-term road map of the kind of four pillars of things that we would address, how we do that is still yet to be determined," Perkowski said.

Despite Monday's approval, significant work remains before any physical changes begin. The board will enter the pre-bond planning phase at their next meeting on December 15.

"The goal tonight is the passing of the master plan, and then what do we do next. How do we address them, what does that look like, and what's the pace and timeline with which we do it?" Perkowski said.

