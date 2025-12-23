Grand Haven Recycle Ministry moving to larger space

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven nonprofit that has recycled over 4.5 million pounds of metal while raising more than $600,000 for local causes is expanding to a new, larger facility thanks to community support and grant funding.

The Recycle Ministry is part of a number ministries that operate out of First Grand Haven Christian Reformed Church. It all started in 2008 during the financial crisis when the church needed to raise money for a failing boiler. What started as a one-time fundraiser has grown into a 17-year operation that continues to serve the community while protecting the environment.

"Our church boiler was on the brink. Half our congregation was out of work, and we needed to raise money to fix the boiler so we could continue on the church," Joan Groenhout of the Recycle Ministry said.

The initial metal recycling drive was successful, but the community response exceeded all expectations.

"The community was putting metal in our parking lot, bringing it into the church office, putting it in the parsonage yard," Groenhout said.

Lane Smith, another volunteer with the ministry, said he never anticipated the program's longevity.

"I thought in the beginning that we would run out of stuff. Well, we're in year 17, and it's just been a huge boom," Smith said.

Smith has developed a personal connection to the work over the years.

"There are some days when tearing something apart becomes a contest between me and this inanimate object. And I'm going to win," Smith said.

The ministry's new facility will provide nearly double the current space and allow them to house all their equipment in one location. The move is made possible in part by a grant from the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

Pastor Art VanWolde of First Grand Haven CRC praised the community's support for local organizations.

"It's amazing to see a community care about the people in the community, helping nonprofits, helping organizations, helping people live life," VanWolde said.

For Groenhout, the expansion represents an opportunity for even greater community impact.

"Now to go into this huge building and now there's room for this ministry to grow. It's just God has blessed this ministry, and it allows us to bless the community," Groenhout said.

VanWolde says they hope to be moved into the new space at Love In Action's previous distribution center at 1106 Fulton Street by summer 2026.

